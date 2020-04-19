VALDOSTA — Theatre Guild Valdosta has suspended its 2019-20 season.
The Guild board of directors suspended the remainder of the 31st season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision impacts all remaining productions slated for the end of the season including the Main Stage production of “Mystery, Mayhem & Murder” originally scheduled to open May 14-17 as well as the Gingerbread Players production of “Fairy Tale Misfits” scheduled for early June, according to a statement released this week by Theatre Guild.
“Fairy Tale Misfits,” which had yet to hold auditions, was removed from the Theatre Guild Valdosta schedule completely, according to the statement.
The Gingerbread Players group is slated to return later this year with shows currently scheduled for the 2020-21 season.
While there are hopes to eventually bring “Mystery, Mayhem & Murder,” which had been in rehearsals since late February, to the TGV stage at a later date, “any official plans will be based upon advice from local, state and federal public health officials,” according to the Guild statement. “The health and safety of our patrons, casts, and crew are TGV’s number one priority.”
Theatre Guild Valdosta joins many other theatres and performing arts venues around the nation forced to make adjustments to its programming.
“One of the things I miss the most right now is being with my theatre family — the actors, tech crew and production staff,” Patti Cook Robertson, Theatre Guild president, said in a statement.
“I miss the excitement of opening night, working on awesome sets, hearing the costumers ‘ooh and aah’ over one of their creations, and hearing excited children involved in perhaps their first production. I miss the bow at the end of the show and I even miss taking down a set at the end of a run. Mostly I miss greeting audiences afterward in front of The Dosta Playhouse. ... I miss you, our patrons and faithful supporters of the past 31 seasons.”
For more information, email tgv@bellsouth.net.
