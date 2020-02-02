VALDOSTA – Theatre Guild Valdosta needs people up for a little "Mystery, Mayhem and Murder!"
Auditions for the next community theatre production are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, and Monday, Feb. 3, The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St., according to Brock Gilliard and Micaiah Barajas, co-directors of "Mystery, Mayhem and Murder!"
Gilliard and Barajas are the directors of the current Guild production, "The Savannah Sipping Society," which is halfway through its run.
Auditions consist of cold readings from the script, according to organizers.
The cast calls for seven women and four men, ages 17-70.
The mystery was written by playwright Jed Parish.
Play synopsis from Samuel French theatre company: "Domineering Juliet Brighton decides to have the town house done over and orders meek husband Boniface to have their summer house opened. But mysterious things begin to happen when they settle down in their country home. Loud, mocking laughter is heard, and a woman's body is discovered in the living room. Suddenly, the lights go out, and when they flash on again the body has disappeared!"
The play is scheduled to run 7:30 p.m., March 26-28; 3 p.m., March 29; 7:30 p.m., April 2-4, at The Dosta.
More information: Visit theatreguildvaldosta.com or email Gilliard bagilliard@live.com.
