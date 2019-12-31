The top 19 stories for 2019

Following is a list of stories that received the most hits on the www.timesenteprise.com website for 2019, listed in order with the most hits first and the date each appeared on the website.
1. EMTs attacked in Thursday morning call
December 27
2. Grady boy killed in ATV accident
January 28
3. State trooper faces domestic violence charge
October 21
4. Walmart’s first meat processing plant to open here
April 29
5. Student killed in morning wreck
January 29
6. Former Cairo chief dies at shooting range
December 19
7. Roach infestation hinders drug search
December 11
8. Charges filed in January wreck that killed THS student
April 23
9. Movie filming to start in Thomasville
October 30
10. Woman arrested after shooting husband
October 3
11. Tip leads to meth-trafficking arrest at store
October 17
12. Man charged with child sex crimes
March 13
13. Three pounds of weed, stolen firearm seized in traffic stop
September 9
14. Man charged with rape, child molestation dating back years
June 3
15. One dead in Friday afternoon shooting
July 5
16. Man takes bat to estranged wife, stepson
July 12
17. Police officer dies unexpectedly during beach trip
May 6
18. Suspect says he wasn’t trafficking — because he wasn’t driving
November 12
19. Woman arrested after undercover drug buys
September 9
