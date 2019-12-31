The top 19 stories for 2019

Following is a list of stories that received the most hits on the www.timesenteprise.com website for 2019, listed in order with the most hits first and the date each appeared on the website. 

1. EMTs attacked in Thursday morning call

December 27

2. Grady boy killed in ATV accident

January 28

3. State trooper faces domestic violence charge

October 21

4. Walmart’s first meat processing plant to open here

April 29

5. Student killed in morning wreck

January 29

6. Former Cairo chief dies at shooting range

December 19

7. Roach infestation hinders drug search

December 11

8. Charges filed in January wreck that killed THS student

April 23

9. Movie filming to start in Thomasville

October 30

10. Woman arrested after shooting husband

October 3

11. Tip leads to meth-trafficking arrest at store

October 17

12. Man charged with child sex crimes

March 13

13. Three pounds of weed, stolen firearm seized in traffic stop

September 9

14. Man charged with rape, child molestation dating back years

June 3

15. One dead in Friday afternoon shooting

July 5

16. Man takes bat to estranged wife, stepson

July 12

17. Police officer dies unexpectedly during beach trip

May 6

18. Suspect says he wasn’t trafficking — because he wasn’t driving

November 12

19. Woman arrested after undercover drug buys

September 9

