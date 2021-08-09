'The Suicide Squad' kills with comedy

“The Suicide Squad” (Action/Comedy: 2 hours, 12 minutes)
Starring: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Viola Davis and Sylvester Stallone
Director: James Gunn
Rated: R (Strong violence, gore, profanity, sexual references and nudity)
Movie Review: The comedy makes this antihero movie a popcorn flick. It is sheer entertainment, with an engaging cast. Director James Gunn ("Guardians of the Galaxy," 2014) has fun with this B-movie execution of a supervillains-turned-heroes script. The result is a fun movie that is easy to observe.
Supervillains Harley Quinn (Robie), Bloodsport (Elba), Peacemaker (Cena), King Shark (Stallone) and two other ex-cons from Belle Reve Penitentiary join the Suicide Squad. The United States government, via at the discretion of Amanda Waller (Davis), uses the black ops group to do high-risk classified missions.
Their dangerous mission this outing has the team infiltrating the island government of Corto Maltese. The small nation just had a coup d'état. The Suicide Squad soon learns a bigger secret looms about the island nation.
The humor may go overboard with childishly crude antics, but Gunn delivers an adult movie. “The Suicide Squad” is also an overload of visual effects and odd characters. However, this movie delivers plenty of action with laughs, if one just goes with the flow.
Different from “Suicide Squad” (Director David Ayer, 2016), Gunn’s version is not a sequel to the 2016 movie. They play as individual movies. The first had more of a serious tone. This one has comedy in every scene. Even when characters die, Gunn makes the most of the comical.
This plot fits the characters; they are serial killers, thieves, assassins and other deplorable inmates. They are not ethical people doing heroic work. That admission alone makes these people a facetious group. It is difficult to take them seriously, especially with an array of weird convicts making up team Task Force X, better known as the Suicide Squad.
Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn. The character is batcrap crazy but she is beautifully entertaining and still the most enjoyable of characters. Robbie makes the devious woman likable.
Two other characters stand out because of the comedy they bring.
John Cena plays Peacemaker but the killer is anything but peaceful. The pro-wrestler-turned actor, muscles and all, makes a good action star. He is also a keen comedic actor. He is willing to stoop to low levels for a laugh.
King Shark is an actual walking shark. Sylvester Stallone voices him and he delivers plenty of laughable moments. King Shark is always hungry and Stallone plays the witless brute with a limited vocabulary that works.
Other weird characters exist in this movie, too. The cast consists of people with superfluous eccentricities, even when funny. The laughs are plentiful but Gunn is wise to few characters to ground his action-comedy.
Viola Davis offers the cast’s most serious character. She is a government agent with much power. Her only objective is to make sure the United States is safe at all costs, often appearing more corrupt than those she supervises. Idris Elba leads the team of misfits as Bloodsport. Will Smith previously played the role, who one would think would be good in the role since comedy is a part of "The Suicide Squad." Elba brings a seriousness to the character that is a welcome attribute.
And two other members of the Suicide Squad, Col. Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) and Daniela Melchior as the controller of rats known as Ratcatcher 2. Yes, she can communicate with rats through a lightbulb-type contraption. As strange as that is, she is one of the more grounded characters with a back story.
This latest version of "The Suicide Squad" gets these antiheroes back to the comedic goofiness that makes them amusing as seen in other media like John Ostrander's 1980s comics. Sure, their antics are as juvenile as this movie’s plot but the comedy makes it worth it.
“The Suicide Squad” is fun for adult audiences. It is crude, uninhabited and overly violent. It is a deranged group of people in comedy. It works for those who just go with it.
Grade: B- (The squad kills with humor.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has been reviewing movies for The Valdosta Daily Times for more than 20 years.
