VALDOSTA – The Patterson in Downtown Valdosta will host its first father-daughter dance next month.
Toni Miller, chief executive officer of The Patterson, said, “This will be an elegant experience for the fathers to give their daughters in celebration of Valentine’s Day.”
The Patterson will offer a three-course meal option throughout the event to eliminate restaurant wait time and hassle, Miller said.
The dinner option includes an appetizer, entree and dessert hosted on the second floor of The Patterson beginning at 4:30 pm.
The Father-Daughter Dance is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb 5, with two sessions 6-8 p.m. and 9-11 p.m.
A dinner ticket option includes one of the dance sessions.
The staff will sanitize and clean the building in between each session, Miller said.
A portion of the proceeds will support the efforts of the nonprofit, Heaven of Hope Foundation.
“We provide assistance to individuals in the Valdosta-Lowndes County community that are looking to get back on their feet," Miller said. "The goal is to help the individuals own a home and be self sufficient.”
The Patterson will continue the celebration of love with a couples Valentine’s Day dinner.
“Romance Her” is scheduled for 7-10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14. A two-course dinner with wine and dessert will be served. Killa Groove is the musical host.
The Patterson also has plans to celebrate mothers with a mother-son dinner and dance, May 7, and a Mother’s Day brunch May 8.
Tickets for all events can be purchased at http://www.pattersonvaldosta.com/events
