VALDOSTA – Allison Shenton and Dance Arts continues the generations-running tradition of "The Nutcracker" in early December.
With exception of one year, Dance Arts Inc. has presented its production of “The Nutcracker” annually since 1972.
It was a holiday season in the 1980s, when Mathis City Auditorium was undergoing renovations. At the time of the absent show, Dance Arts’ “Nutcracker” was only about a decade old, which was still long enough for it to have become a local tradition.
Now, even when the ownership of Dance Arts changed a few years ago, the "Nutcracker" tradition has continued.
Linda Chase ran and operated Dance Arts for decades. Allison Shenton became the new artistic director for “The Nutcracker” and operator of Dance Arts.
As with recent years, Dance Arts dancers will perform the beloved Christmas ballet to Tchaikovsky’s music performed by the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra directed by maestro Howard Hsu.
Audiences can expect dances performed by dancers of all ages.
The latest production marks the 48th season of performances.
The productions started in 1972. Then, Chase initiated her long-held dream of presenting a full-length production of “The Nutcracker.”
To give a little historical framework, Dance Arts’ first “Nutcracker” hit the stage in the weeks after President Richard Nixon was re-elected to his second term, and it was presented months before the term “Watergate” became a household word.
Dance Arts’ “Nutcracker” has continued through nine presidents – and the popularity of the dance shows no sign of flagging.
Partly, its success rests on the timeless nature of the original work.
Russian composer Pjtor Ilyich Tchaikovsky based his score on E.T.A. Hoffmann’s story, “Der Nusscrackern und der MauseKoing,” a tale of a young girl’s Christmas Eve gift of a nutcracker soldier and her dreams of their adventures.
On Dec. 18, 1892, Tchaikovsky’s work as a ballet premiered at the Maryinski Theatre, St. Petersburg, Russia.
"Full of detailed sets and special effects — including snow falling from above and magic all around — 'The Nutcracker' is a true masterpiece that all ages will enjoy," according to Dance Arts. "With every soaring leap and pinpoint pirouette, with every expert stroke of the violin and strumming of the harp, audiences will be transported to a thrilling and heartwarming wonderland."
"The Nutcracker" will feature Elizabeth Evans and Merriss Gibbs as the Sugar Plum Fairy, David Brandon as the Cavalier, Landon Gibbs as the Nutcracker Prince, Katie Ortmeyer and Caroline Scarpate as Clara and Eric Nielsen as Uncle Drosselmeyer.
SHOWTIME
Dance Arts and the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra present "The Nutcracker."
When: 7:30 p.m., Dec. 6; 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Dec. 7; 2:30 p.m., Dec. 8.
Where: Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
Tickets, reservations: Tickets for all shows are $15, and all seats are reserved. Tickets are available online at www.danceartsvaldosta.com. Or call (229) 563-6681. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the auditorium box office one hour prior to each performance.
NOTE 1: The 1 p.m., Dec. 7, performance will be a narrated children’s matinee, and the performers will join the audience after the show to interact with the audience.
NOTE 2: A Sugar Plum Fairy Tea Party will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Mathis City Auditorium. Participants will meet their favorite Nutcracker characters and join them for a tea party before being ushered to priority seating for the 2:30 showing of "The Nutcracker." Tickets are limited and can be purchased by calling (229) 563-6681.
