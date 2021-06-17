VALDOSTA — New beginnings.
That is what Lowndes Vikings’ second baseman Gage Smith and third baseman Austin Hancock are prepping for as they signed their letters of intent to continue their baseball and academic careers.
Smith will be headed to Truett-McConnell University of NAIA, a private Baptist institution in Cleveland, Ga. Hancock is going to Emmanuel College of NCAA Division II, a private, Christian school in Franklin Springs.
The duo assisted the Vikings in making it to the GHSA 7A baseball final four, posting a 26-13 record before losing to the eventual champions, Parkview.
Being devoted in his Christian faith, Smith said that his decision to highly based on that when making his college decision.
“It’s a big Christian school and I’m big in the church,” Smith said after signing. “They have a lot to do with getting into the community. That was a big part of me making that decision.”
He will be fit right in in the environment as he carries his religion with him on the diamond.
“Before every game, I usually say a prayer,” Smith said regarding his beliefs. “I ask God to let me play for him and let everyone see that I’m playing for him.”
Hancock was connected with Emmanuel College by his hitting coach.
He felt that the school was on par with what he looked to accomplish in his collegiate career.
“The coaches were really helpful and liked me when I went out there,” Hancock said. “My hitting coach knows them very well and when I got to talk to them, they were on board with what I’m trying to accomplish in my career and ready to support me with the tools I need to further my career.”
Vikings head coach Ryan Page knows that the two schools are getting good players and greater kids to join their roster and student body.
He credited them a lot for their success this past season.
“These two young men are unique,” Page said, praising his two players. “Gage is a smaller player and he had to battle that just like I did when I played. His grit and toughness are a huge component to why he is going to the next level. Austin is the perfect example of perseverance. He was a young man that did a lot of work in the offseason to get his body in shape and change his game. The ability to go to college is the result of that. I could not be happier for either one of these kids. They were a big part of our season this past year and I look forward to watching them have success on the next level.”
The teammates will always reflect on their time at Lowndes and will especially remember their final season’s success as they made a deep playoff run.
“I will remember every memory that we had at this field,” Smith said about his Lowndes year. “Long practices, night practices. I’ll remember my teammates forever.”
“People doubted us all season and we never quit,” Hancock said about his final year. “We made it further than anyone expected us to go. We showed up everyday and put in work. It was a season to remember.”
Truett-McConnell Bears baseball team went 29-23 in 2021.
Emmanuel College Bears baseball ended their 2021 season with a 17-24 record.
