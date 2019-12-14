Several years ago, comic book artists and writers adapted the 911 Commission report into graphic novel form.
Arguably, having read both the written report and the adaptation, the comic book version was more compelling with all of the pertinent facts condensed and illustrated from the minds of people who understand narrative while not compromising on the facts of the report.
Now, the Washington Post and illustrator Jan Feindt have produced "The Mueller Report Illustrated: The Obstruction Investigation."
The format is a bit more picture book than comic book. But the essence of the report is boiled down, again, with illustrations highlighting the narrative. The pictures move the report along.
Agree with the report's findings or not, "The Mueller Report Illustrated" is another example, like the 911 Commission Report or "March," the brilliant three-part biography of John Lewis, that comics and the graphic storytelling format are and can be more than superheroes.
Not that there's anything wrong with superheroes. But superheroes, even in this age of mega-blockbuster Marvel movies, are not everyone's thing. Thus, turning many people away from comics who may otherwise be drawn to this story-telling medium.
There are comics that are novels, nonfiction biographies, histories, etc., that have nothing to do with the supernatural or superpowered space beings, costumed adventurers or radioactive spiders.
Even comics based on investigative reports making headlines.
If you didn't want to wade through the thick paperback of the Mueller Report, the illustrated version may be the boiled-down essence to read and see.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.