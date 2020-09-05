VALDOSTA – Lisa Straughter has endured troubles in life.
The Valdosta woman has been incarcerated for taking the blame for someone else, was homeless and has battled abuse but she turned her moments of struggle into moments of inspiration for others, she said.
In early 2018, Straughter embarked on a journey to establish a women’s shelter that would help them get back into society.
In early 2019, she founded the Meeting Place II Women’s Transitional Center, 706 N. Toombs St., a shelter for women who face obstacles in life.
The center helps women with counseling services, housing needs and offers a 90-day stay.
Earlier this year, the Meeting Place II expanded into an administrative building, 2303 Bemiss Road, and offers various services such as fitness and help with drug and substance abuse.
“Since expanding, our organization's purpose remains the same and that is to transition homelessness to wholeness,” Straughter said. “The Meeting Place II, Inc., headquarters is designed to help facilitate the needs of our homeless community.”
Her shelter is currently full and houses five clients. New volunteer positions have been added.
The center continues to bring fundraisers such as its monthly dinner sale. The next sale is Sept. 25 at the Bemiss office.
The Meeting Place II co-sponsors the Bikes Up, Guns Down fundraiser with the Uniqu3 Ryderz of Lake City 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at the corner of Central Avenue and Lee Street.
The Valdosta Police Department will lead a motorcycle ride, Straughter said..
“I decided to host this event because of the vision (the Uniqu3 Ryderz) President Carol Tunsil has,” she said.
The free event will include a balloon release to honor people who have lost their lives to gun violence and their families.
Tunsil will speak along with Sabrina Smith of the Valdosta Police Department.
“The message we are trying to get across is stop killing us,” Straughter said. “There`s no way out, death or prison. Life is worth living regardless of what beef you may have.”
Refreshments will be available and proceeds benefit the Meeting Place II.
Guests are asked to wear masks and social distancing will be practiced.
Vendors for Bikes Up, Guns Down are needed. Call Straughter, (229) 262-2308 or (229) 506-6041, for more information.
Visit themeetingplace2inc.org to learn more about the Meeting Place II.
