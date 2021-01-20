“The Marksman” (Action/Thriller: 1 hour, 48 minutes)
Starring: Liam Neeson, Jacob Perez and Juan Pablo Raba
Director: Robert Lorenz
Rated: PG-13 (Violence, bloody imagery and profanity)
Movie Review: Numerous movies have debuted lately with a man chaperoning a child to safety at great cost to life and many dangers. Earlier movies of this type include “Logan” (2017) and the currently showing "News of the World" (2020).
Despite their parallels, the movies are often entertaining enough that resemblances are unnoticeable at first viewing. Such is the case with “The Marksman,” an engaging but dramatically exaggerated narrative.
Liam Neeson plays Arizona rancher James "Jim" Hanson. He is a decorated United States Marine facing eviction from the lands he and his deceased wife managed for years.
Monday, Hanson meets and a young boy, Miguel (Perez), and Mother Rosa (Teresa Ruiz). A dying Rosa begs Hanson to get her son to Chicago to save him from a Mexican cartel. Hanson reluctantly agrees to protect and carry Miguel to Chicago but the journey is a dangerous one. A cartel posse led by a ruthless Mauricio (Raba) pursues them from Arizona to Illinois.
Neeson is continually entertaining in these action roles. He brings a certain realness to these action personas. He is solid, even when the story is lacking. This outing, he stars with capable child actor Jacob Perez and a dog. The kid and dog are endearing but they can only sway one’s attention briefly.
“The Marksman” is lacking because its story has flaws. A cartel with a computer hacker can track Hanson and a child but Hanson’s daughter, Sarah Pennington, who is a border patrol supervisor for the Department of Homeland Security, cannot. This is more perplexing considering Pennington is in contact with Hanson periodically.
If the cartel’s henchmen are committing crimes including homicides, one would think with Hanson’s assistance law enforcement would be able to at least predict where the bad guys will be. This remains a giant hole in the story.
Law enforcement appears more concerned with finding the kid than finding a group of murderous men. This part of the movie appears too small in scope.
Neeson is impressive as always. The action scenes are entertaining. Albeit, the writing is lackluster.
Grade: C+ (He is on the mark but misses it also.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has reviewed movies for more than 20 years for The Valdosta Daily Times.
