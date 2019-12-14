As you know, it is almost Christmas. Well, have you heard "The Legend of the Candy Cane"?
It is one of my favorite Christmas books. As you guessed, it is about the meaning of candy canes!
A man opens a candy shop and a little girl helps him get his shop ready. When the shop opens, the girl and the candy shop owner give candy canes out to spread the love of Jesus.
The candy cane is the shape of a J which stands for Jesus. It can also look like a shepherd’s staff. The red reminds us of His blood that was shed for our sin. The white is a symbol of Jesus making us as white as snow.
I hope you read this book and tell others about Jesus using a candy cane.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
