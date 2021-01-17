The Latest: Springsteen, Miranda set for inaugural gala

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018, file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Iconic artists Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen are among the stars who will highlight a primetime virtual celebration televised Wednesday night following President-elect Joe Bidenâ€™s inauguration.(Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)