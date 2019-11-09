The Last Days of Night: Graham Moore

The recently released movie "The Current War" appears to be based on Graham Moore's historical novel, "The Last Days of Night."
Moore caught many a reader’s eye with his debut novel, “The Sherlockian,” a nifty mystery about Sherlock Holmes creator Arthur Conan Doyle’s decision to kill off his famed literary detective then revive him a few years later.
Moore also won accolades and Oscar notice for his screenplay for the historical drama “The Imitation Game.”
A few years ago, he released his other novel set during the previous turn of the century.
“The Last Days of Night” centers on the battle for electrical dominance and the legacy of the lightbulb.
Thomas Alva Edison, inventor of the lightbulb and many other devices, is embroiled in a contentious series of lawsuits with inventor and innovator George Westinghouse, who claims he has improved the lightbulb.
Westinghouse hires a young attorney to represent him against Edison’s intimidating suits. The attorney narrates the book, which also features Nikola Tesla and Alexander Graham Bell.
The attorney’s narrative voice serves as a touchstone — a voice of relative normalcy set against the productivity, the rivalries, the titanic accomplishments and maddening genius of the inventors.
As he did with “The Sherlockian,” which transported readers from late 19th and early 20th century to more contemporary times, Moore has a talent for portraying what feels like an authentic late 1800s.
He also has a finely tuned sense of pacing.
“The Last Days of Night” has few commonalities with most thrillers.
There are no serial killers, otherworldly monsters, etc.
The book really is about the rivalry and the rush to own and further develop the electrical currents.
A electrifying page-turner that may be an intriguing movie. And fine precursor possibly for biographer Edmund Morris' recently published "Edison."
