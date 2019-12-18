VALDOSTA – The Haven requests Secret Santas for the women and children it serves.
Through the agency’s Adopt a Family program, community members may satisfy the wish lists of clients who have been sexually assaulted, have utilized its legal services or live in the shelter.
The Haven is presently sheltering 22 women and children, said Lola Rivera, volunteer coordinator and sexual assault advocate.
Community support has been plentiful thus far, she said, but there are families still in need.
“It’s amazing to see the community pull through and provide a holiday celebration for families who may not have ever been able to celebrate a holiday,” Rivera said.
She said the clients are excited and appreciate when staff arrives to deliver their gifts.
Some families must make the decision to spend money on gifts or life’s necessities; this opportunity may be their only chance to celebrate Christmas, Rivera said.
The Haven serves women, some whom are pregnant, and youth newborn up to 18 years old.
Gifts are being accepted until Monday, Dec. 23.
Clothing is needed for moms, Rivera said. Other requested items are stocking stuffers, wrapping paper and gift bags.
A general wish list details parents asking for bath towels, bedding, gift cards, shoes, shaving kits, kitchen appliances, lotion, perfume, jewelry, hair products, accessories and cooking utensils.
Children ages 1-4 need educational toys, trucks, stuffed animals, bikes with training wheels, shoes, play sets, clothing, coloring books, balls, tricycles and baby dolls.
Children ages 5-10 list barbie dolls, board games, Easy Bake Oven, bedding, stuffed animals, arts and crafts, science kits, toys, clothing, shoes, sports accessories, bicycles and coloring books.
Children ages 11-14 ask for board games, gift cards, headphones, clothing, video games, candles, hair-styling products, jewelry, lotion, shoes, nail polish, diary/journals and bedding.
Teens ages 15 and older request perfume and cologne, Bluetooth speakers, purses, pop sockets, headphones, shaving kits, hair-styling products, clothing, shoes, gift cards and video games.
The wish list for infants and babies includes diapers of all sizes and brands, wipes, unisex onesies, bottles, pacifiers, blankets, burp cloths, bibs, diaper bags, teething toys, high chairs, swings, tummy time mats, plates and bathing accessories.
Items must be unwrapped.
Call (229) 241-7047, or email volunteer@valdostahaven.org, for more information.
