REMERTON – With schools starting back in coming weeks, The Haven is helping prepare students.
The nonprofit is collecting supplies to give to kids as they get ready to start the 2020-21 school year.
Donations include No. 2 pencils, stick glue, liquid glue, mechanical pencils, lined and plain paper, markers, pocket folders, one-inch binders, white-out, highlighters, agendas, rulers, crayons, colored pencils, subject dividers and blue and red pens.
Monetary donations are accepted and are tax deductible.
Call (229) 241-7047 for more information.
