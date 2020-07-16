REMERTON – With schools starting back in coming weeks, The Haven is helping prepare students. 

The nonprofit is collecting supplies to give to kids as they get ready to start the 2020-21 school year.

Donations include No. 2 pencils, stick glue, liquid glue, mechanical pencils, lined and plain paper, markers, pocket folders, one-inch binders, white-out, highlighters, agendas, rulers, crayons, colored pencils, subject dividers and blue and red pens.

Monetary donations are accepted and are tax deductible.

Call (229) 241-7047 for more information. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you