The Haven honors history with two awards

VALDOSTA – In 1985, Jeanette Coody, a Levi-Strauss Foundation representative, had two weeks to spend $40,000. If the money wasn’t spent by Nov. 1, the fiscal year’s end, it would have been lost.
So, she got busy – real busy, she said.
“We’ve got all this work that’s required in two weeks and I don’t know if I can do this, but I’m really going to try,” Coody said.
She called her colleague in Knoxville, Tenn., asking her to come to Valdosta the next day. Coody needed the help.
“She said ‘I can’t,’” Coody said. “I said ‘You’ve got to. There is no can’t. You’ve got to come (because) we’ve got to spend $40,000.’”
And after making sure her 4-year-old child had proper care, Coody’s colleague traveled down to Valdosta the next morning.
They spent the day together working with agencies they needed to contact (i.e. the senior advocate in the Victims-Witness Assistance Program at the District Attorney’s office) laying down the foundation for The Haven’s creation in 1988.
For that, The Haven introduced two annual awards, the Jeanette Coody Community Service Award and the Kaye Smith Volunteer of the Year Award.
Their recipients, Michael Smith, Greater Valdosta United Way executive director, and Markeshia Jordan, former Haven intern, respectively, received the awards Oct. 27.
Coody said she is thrilled by having an award in her name.
“It is my joy to present this award for the first time,” she said, referencing her recent 98th birthday. “And it will be given once a year whether I’m here or not. I’m grateful for that and I’m so proud of what The Haven has accomplished.”
It staggers her mind, she said, and she’s not the only one. Michael Smith was 5 years old when The Haven began, so he’s seen it grow right alongside him.
“They’re one of the best charities, but they’re also one of the best-run organizations that (United Way) deals with,” he said. "They do so much good in the community in helping women heal and recover that it makes it easy to promote them, and promote community.”
Given that he received the community service award, Michael Smith didn’t just say thank you, but advocated for community service.
He said now more than ever, we need that – we need to live united to “heal the sins of the past.”
“But then also the new normal that we find ourselves in with COVID-19 and the economic issues,” he said. “There are a lot of people who’re suffering and everybody can help a little bit.”
Just find out what you’re passionate about, get connected and give to that; for 25 years, that’s what Kaye Smith did with The Haven and continues doing.
She sees the importance of giving her award out as a way to reward people who are the foundation behind the organization.
“It shows how important volunteers are to this organization,” Kaye Smith said. “We have staff, but we always need volunteers and they help in so many ways.”
Jordan was excited to receive Kaye Smith’s award. For her, working as The Haven’s intern was a standout among the internships she’s taken.
She said the organization carries the same values as she does in becoming a social worker.
“This award showed me the hard work that I put in, the heartfelt (energy),” Jordan said. “I had a passion for working with The Haven. It just showed that everything that I did paid off.”
It’s also the realization of a proverb her mother-in-law told her: “You never know who’s watching.”
And it wasn’t the upper administration of The Haven that chose the recipients, rather the CARES committee, an elected conglomerate of their peers, said Michelle Girtman, executive director.
According to her, the employees got together and decided what volunteer they saw was instrumental and did the most work with The Haven.
It wasn’t about who had the most hours, rather who made the most impact, Girtman said.
The same went for the community service award.
“Although I see what a lot of the community partners do for The Haven, and there are a lot of community partners that do a lot for (it) over the year, the employees see a different side of what a community choice award means,” Girtman said.
In choosing United Way for the award, Girtman referred to the organization’s Day of Caring.
The United Way brought volunteers to the facility this year to provide some maintenance work to The Haven’s facility and left a food pantry box out front, allowing people who might need it to get some food.
With The Haven being a confidential location, people don’t get to see or know its inner workings. United Way brings a “unique perspective” in giving that level of understanding.
When the CARES committee called to tell her it had two options for the award and told her one of them was United Way, it was easy to see why.
“United Way is different,” she said. “We get to have community involvement through them while we don’t have it any other time of the year.”
Giving out the awards before the end of Domestic Violence Awareness Month is important for recognition.
It’s the height of The Haven’s year saying, “Hey, we’re here,” and that there are people in the community doing extraordinary things.
“It’s our time to say thank you not only to survivors out there for allowing us to help you, but to community partners and volunteers, whether it be interns from the college, people that call and say ‘Hey, what can I do,’ or people that drop off food for the food box,” Girtman said.
"It’s our time to say, 'Hey, we notice you and we thank you,'" she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.