VALDOSTA – The Haven asks for assistance in making Christmas bright for its clients.
Through the agency’s Adopt a Family program, which has been held for 15 years, people can sponsor families for the holiday and provide them with gifts.
The Haven is a 24-hour agency that helps people who have endured physical, mental, sexual and verbal assault.
“Families of domestic violence and sexual assault already have to make tough decisions such as relocation, changing school systems and having to start their lives over from scratch,” said Lola Rivera, volunteer coordinator and sexual assault advocate.
“Our Adopt a Family program benefits our clients by taking the stress factor off of what do I need to get my family for the holidays or having an ultimatum between daily necessities or buying their children Christmas presents.”
In 2019, 50 families received presents through the program.
“Our community restores the hope and support of new beginnings for our families,” Rivera said.
Gifts are being accepted until Dec. 21.
A general wish list details parents asking for bath towels, bedding, gift cards, shoes, shaving kits, kitchen appliances, lotion, perfume, jewelry, hair products, accessories and cooking utensils.
Children ages 1-4 need educational toys, trucks, stuffed animals, bikes with training wheels, shoes, play sets, clothing, coloring books, balls, tricycles and baby dolls.
Children ages 5-10 list Barbie dolls, board games, Easy Bake Oven, bedding, stuffed animals, arts and crafts, science kits, toys, clothing, shoes, sports accessories, bicycles and coloring books.
Children ages 11-14 ask for board games, gift cards, headphones, clothing, video games, candles, hair-styling products, jewelry, lotion, shoes, nail polish, diary/journals and bedding.
Teens ages 15 and older request perfume and cologne, Bluetooth speakers, purses, pop sockets, headphones, shaving kits, hair-styling products, clothing, shoes, gift cards and video games.
The wish list for infants and babies includes diapers of all sizes and brands, wipes, unisex onesies, bottles, pacifiers, blankets, burp cloths, bibs, diaper bags, teething toys, high chairs, swings, tummy time mats, plates and bathing accessories.
Other requested items are stockings and wrapping paper.
Gifts can be dropped off at 1807 Plum St.
Call (229) 412-0987, or email volunteer@valdostahaven.org, to donate.
