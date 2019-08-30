VALDOSTA — Aaron Graham took a minute during The Happening to get out of the 90 degree heat and look through the brochures he had collected at Valdosta State University.
At about 1 p.m. Thursday on the VSU front lawn, Graham huddled together with about a dozen other people under a large inflated shelter spraying a refreshing mist. He ruffled through brochures for local tattoo parlors, fraternity organizations and sports groups.
For the 18-year-old freshman from Orlando, Fla., The Happening was a great event to meet people, learn about college organizations and have a fun time at his new home.
"It's been pretty cool," Graham said. "I got a lot of information, and I picked out some basketball groups and organizations that I'd like to check out."
Hundreds of students such as Graham crowded the lawn, fighting back the heat to get the opportunity to learn more about college life in Valdosta.
Sponsored by VSU’s Office of Student Life, The Happening invites students to have fun on the front lawn while learning more about what the university and the surrounding community have to offer them.
More than 300 on-campus organizations, programs, offices and departments and off-campus businesses, religious organizations, nonprofits and civic groups had an opportunity to introduce and market themselves to thousands of students, face to face, at one time, in one location.
“The students look forward to The Happening every fall,” said Dr. Vince Miller, vice president for student affairs. “It’s a very special once-a-year event that introduces new and returning students to the wonderful opportunities offered by our community and our university.”
Amya Fletcher, 18, and Taylor Blackmon, 18, are both freshman entering into school as biology majors, walking booth to booth chatting with college professors and organization leaders. They stopped by the school social work booth run by an associate professor for the department of social work.
Blackmon said she sometimes considers doing social work and wanted to learn more about what she could do in that field.
Fletcher said she wanted to find out more about other majors in case she decided to change hers later on.
"Biology is a hard major, and I hope to learn more about other majors like social work just in case I want to switch," Fletcher said.
Helping freshmen get situated in college life is what The Happening is all about for senior Rodney McSwain. The 24-year-old sat at the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity booth, welcoming prospective members and giving out assistance where he could.
He said the event is a great opportunity for school organizations to get exposure and network with other students.
This was his third Happening event, and McSwain said he remembers how excited he was for his first. Now, it's all about seeing the freshmen react and have a fun.
"That's the best part about it after you've done it so many times," he said. "When I was a freshman, I knew I wanted to get involved and do things and be active. I didn't want to just sit around. It's nice seeing these freshman want to do the same thing."
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
