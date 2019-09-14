The Complete Horowitz Horror: Anthony Horowitz

Readers of Anthony Horowitz novels such as "House of Silk," "The Magpie Murders," "Trigger Mortis," "The Sentence is Death," etc., may immediately grab a book titled "The Complete Horowitz Horror."
Fans can be forgiven for not knowing, or forgetting, that before writing novels for adults, Horowitz mostly penned short stories and novels for children and young adult readers.
"The Complete Horowitz Horror" collects a series of ghost stories and "Twilight Zone"-type tales written for younger readers, featuring young teen protagonists.
Age doesn't matter here. It's still fine storytelling.
Bathtubs are haunted. A dead sports reporter's computer shares the names of horses destined to win races. A camera kills all it photographs. Two boys catch a ride on a ghost bus.
The book collects more than 400 pages worth of these types of tales.
And like horror master Stephen King, Horowitz bases the supernatural chills on a foundation of real fears.
Especially young people's fears: Adults who refuse to believe a young person, parents who argue constantly, divorce, being lost without a ride at night, losing one's parents, being bullied, etc.
Horowitz remains a master storyteller no matter the age.
So, go ahead and pick up that book if you're older than 9. The cover says nothing about being for young readers but the back cover does state in very small print for "ages 9 and up."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.