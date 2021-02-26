VALDOSTA – The Canopy at Azalea Grove is one of Valdosta's newest and modern assisted-living facilities, giving the vibe of a luxury hotel more so than a “nursing home.”
In November 2020, the Canopy welcomed two new employees to its leadership team: Sharon Brown, executive director, and Penny Daniels, director of resident services.
Entering into new jobs at an assisted-living facility amidst COVID is no easy feat but these ladies say they have been excited for the journey.
Brown is a businesswoman, also owning the restaurant BurgerIM, and has a background in hospice, which she considers to be her first love.
Daniels was a nurse with a background in mental health and hospice who lives near The Canopy, driving by the building daily.
She was drawn to The Canopy by a desire to “be a part of something to build from the ground up.”
The duo feel they've brought some new direction to the facility and are building a team.
Twenty-three residents live at The Canopy, a number that Brown hopes to see grow as time progresses.
“I would love nothing more than to have a completely full bed count and have an increased staff,” Brown said.
What sets the Canopy apart, they said, is it's more than just another assisted-living facility; it's a home.
“I really see every day that this is truly their home,” Daniels said. “They watch TV out in the common areas and I love that. I would definitely like to see more residents here and more activities and outings. That is my hope for this year.”
All residents at the Canopy have received their COVID-19 vaccinations and are still able to take part in some socially distanced activities.
They're living their best lives, they said, socializing with other residents during weekly happy hour, take excursions to Dairy Queen and Fifth Day Farms and have independent lives in their apartment-style rooms.
Brown added there are several activities, such as bingo and trivia, and ways to give back such as making blankets for local nonprofits.
“Since I've been here, I've seen things getting more positive,” Brown said. “They're laughing and carrying on.”
And it isn't just the residents who are having a good time; the staff couldn't be more pleased to see them enjoying their days, they said.
“I think it's a passion for the job and trying to have fun,” Brown said. “My whole thing is to have fun with people.”
The Canopy at Azalea Grove is located at 6002 N. Oak St. Ext. More information: Visit thecanopyatazaleagrove.com.
