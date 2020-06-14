VALDOSTA – A new state-of-the-art community for senior citizens has officially opened.
The Canopy at Azalea Grove is not your average assisted living home. Upon entering, it gives off the vibe of a luxury hotel with all the amenities: communal living spaces, upscale dining, mail room, laundry, hair salon, putting green and fitness centers.
Alice Popielarz, director of sales, said the community welcomes senior citizens from all walks of life.
“People who come in vary. Most are very independent,” Popielarz said. “They could be recent widows who just don't want the upkeep of a home.”
One of her favorite spots is at the front of the building. Staff spent time creating a veteran wall to hang the photos of all veterans living in the facility as a sign of respect for their service. A patriotic tree decorated with flags and ornaments sits just to the side of the wall.
There are 64 rooms total with 44 assisted-living, apartment-style rooms and 20 memory-care rooms. All are fully furnished and have slip-resistant bathrooms.
The “apartments” have different floor plans with communal areas throughout the building and even a dog park.
Popielarz said the dining room is one of the biggest highlights. Residents can select from a daily specials menu or can order from the all day menu 24/7.
“Everything's made to order and can be customized,” Popielarz said. “It is a chef-based program and the food is top notch.”
Memory care is designed for those residents struggling with issues such as dementia and Alzheimer’s. Each room has a shadowbox next to the door and families are encouraged to bring in something from the resident's past to help identify their rooms. There is also a large, open nurses station.
“They are all built to help maintain independence,” Popielarz said.
Residents moving into The Canopy generally fall into higher risk for COVID-19, so move-ins are occurring in shifts throughout the month to ensure safety.
“Right now, I've got 30 move-ins scheduled through June 25. We maintain a lot of precautions,” Popielarz said last week.
Protocols will be established after residents move in and staff has met with local officials, such as Lowndes EMA, to discuss best practices.
As for the staff, Popielarz said every employee at The Canopy has a true passion for the field and, as there are no contracts required, strive to earn the residents' business every month.
“They deserve the best of each of us,” Popielarz said.
The Canopy at Azalea Grove is located at 6002 N. Oak St. Ext. More information: Visit thecanopyatazaleagrove.com.
