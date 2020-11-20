VALDOSTA – Second Harvest of South Georgia announced plans for its annual Thanksgiving for Thousands food giveaway this week.
The food bank announced details this week for the food distribution that usually has a multitude of cars lining up for the donations yearly.
Thanksgiving for Thousands is 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Valdosta High School, 4590 Inner Perimeter Road.
Donations are on a first-come, first-served basis, organizers stated. Turkeys will not be given away, organizers said.
There is no identification or proof of income needed, organizers stated.
They ask residents not to arrive prior to 4:30 a.m.
Call (888) 453-4143 for more information.
