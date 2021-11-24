VALDOSTA – Hundreds of dinners were served at the 100 Black Men of Valdosta's annual Thanksgiving Food Fest, held Saturday at the Salvation Army Valdosta.
"We served 500 dinners and provided a number of families with an entire pan of dressing and turkey," Nathaniel Haugabrook II, group president, said.
The 100 members cooked 35 turkeys and purchased dessert. Member Ida Williams prepared 18 pans of dressing, gravy and green beans and the Salvation Army donated sodas, according to the nonprofit.
"This event is the highlight of the year for the 100 members because it allows us to directly impact those in the community. In these challenging times, many families are unable to provide a hot Thanksgiving meal. It is our duty to help whenever and in whatever manner we can," Haugabrook said in a statement.
The local chapter serves the community in a variety of ways throughout the year.
The 100 Black Men scholarship program was established in 1995. Through the program, multiple students receive scholarships each year and, to date, the organization has donated more than $150,000 in scholarship money.
The organization is also widely known for its annual barbecue cook-off that helps raise money to fund philanthropic efforts.
The 100 will serve hotdogs and hamburgers to the kids in the community Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the 100 headquarters, 401 E. MLK Drive.
