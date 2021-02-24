Texas Roadhouse donates to Pinevale

VALDOSTA – While Community Partners in Education programs have had a limited role during the pandemic, Texas Roadhouse continues assisting teachers at Pinevale Elementary School.
Recently, they dropped off a much-welcomed donation – a school supply box – for Hillary Vinson’s third-grade class, school officials said in a statement.
The restaurant also donated free dinner for two meal coupons and free appetizer coupons as an incentive for teachers.
