Texas Rangers arrest couple in Lowndes County, dozens of cars confiscated

VALDOSTA — Two people were arrested in Lowndes County by a Texas Ranger Monday during an organized crime investigation, resulting in the confiscation of dozens of cars, according to Texas authorities.
John L. Warren and Cynthia Warren were arrested with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, according to a statement from the Midland County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began in September when the Midland County Auditor’s office reported a possible theft by Vector Fleet Management and/or employees of the company, the statement said. Midland County had subcontracted maintenance of county vehicles, said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.
Investigators said they believe the male suspect, of Vector Fleet Management, had submitted fraudulent invoices to Midland County in the amount of $1,003,776.66, the statement said.
The suspect and the company had charged $1,319,588.88 to false companies on the company credit card, the statement alleged.
The Warrens were arrested Monday at a Lowndes County residence they owned, Paulk said.
John Warren is accused of theft in excess of $300,000 and engaging in criminal activity, according to the Midland sheriff’s office.
John Warren’s bond was set at $1.5 million, while Cynthia Warren’s bond was set at $500,000, on lesser charges, the Midland sheriff’s statement said.
About 50 vehicles were seized in Lowndes County; John Warren was a car collector, and had a pair of British right-hand-drive Mini Coopers in his collection, Paulk said. The cars are now in a Lowndes sheriff’s office impound lot.
Another 24 vehicles were seized in Odessa, Texas, the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
