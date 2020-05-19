VALDOSTA — Mass testing of Lowndes County jail inmates for COVID-19 turned up only a tiny number of positive results, the sheriff said Tuesday.
Inmates were offered voluntary testing earlier this month, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said. The tests were carried out by two teams from the Georgia National Guard.
The testing was done “purely out of an abundance of caution,” he said. “We reached out to (the National Guard) when we heard they were doing this.”
Out of 496 inmates tested, only three returned positive results, according to the sheriff. None showed symptoms, he said.
Of the three, bond was arranged for two so they could leave the jail; the third was a prisoner being held for state authorities who has been isolated, Paulk said.
“I am very happy with the results,” he said. “We try to keep a very clean jail … I think (the jail staff) did a great job; I’m proud of them.”
