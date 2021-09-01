Tennessee man charged after brief pursuit

VALDOSTA — A Tennessee man is in jail following a chase sparked by a report of a stolen credit card Friday, a police statement said.
At 12:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, officers headed for East Hill Avenue after E911 received a call from a woman in Jacksonville, Fla., that her stolen credit card had just been used at an East Central Avenue store, the Valdosta Police Department statement said.
The woman said the suspect may have been in her car, which had also been reported stolen.
When officers performed a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle on Central Avenue, the driver sped off, striking another vehicle, the statement said.
With the car unable to move, the driver jumped out and ran, but was caught after a brief pursuit.
A 32-year-old Chattanooga, Tenn., man is charged with theft by receiving stolen property (felony) and obstruction of a law enforcement officer (misdemeanor) and given citations for fleeing the scene of an accident, driving without a valid license and reckless driving, the police statement said.
“We are proud of these officers for getting this offender off of the streets of Valdosta and getting the victim back her belongings,” VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
