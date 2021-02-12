Tenn. man faces Lake Park robbery charge

VALDOSTA — A man arrested in metro Atlanta Wednesday faces an armed robbery charge in Lowndes County, officials say.
Alando Ray Johnson, 33, of Chattanooga, Tenn., was jailed in Gwinnett County on 25 criminal charges, including nine counts of kidnapping and 11 counts of armed robbery, plus various weapons charges and aggravated assault, according to Gwinnett County jail records.
In Lowndes County, an armed robbery charge was taken against Johnson for a Feb. 8 robbery at Lake Park’s Dollar General, a statement from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said. Johnson remains jailed in Gwinnett County.
During the Lake Park robbery, one of the suspects was armed with a handgun and made demands. The robbers escaped with money and personal items of the store employees, the statement said.
Sheriff’s office crime scene investigators found fingerprints at the scene, one of which matched the suspect, the sheriff’s department said. He was being sought by numerous law enforcement agencies around the southeastern United States in connection with similar offenses, the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.