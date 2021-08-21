VALDOSTA – Ten more people qualified to run in city elections across Lowndes County, all newcomers.
The newcomer candidates qualified for Valdosta School Board Districts 1 (special election), 7 (Superward East), 8 (Superward West) and 9 (At Large); Hahira Mayor; Dasher Mayor; and Lake Park City Council.
No seats remained without candidates qualifying Friday.
According to O.C.G.A. 21-2-291 and 21-2-325, six elections/special elections between Remerton and Dasher have been cancelled. This includes: Remerton City Council candidates Brandy Barnes, Jasen L. Tatum and Susan Bailey; Dasher Mayor candidate Bill Hatfield and Dasher City Council Posts 1 and 2 candidates Jeffrey Guilliams and Lori Copeland Alley respectively.
These "unopposed candidates shall be deemed to have voted for himself/herself," according to a Lowndes County notice of election cancellation.
Qualifying ended Friday, Aug. 20, at the Lowndes County Board of Elections.
In Valdosta, six positions are set for qualifying. Valdosta City Council Districts 2, 4 and 6 are up for election at $474 for qualifying and Valdosta Board of Education Districts 7 (Superward East), 8 (Superward West) and 9 (at large) are up for election at $35 for qualifying.
Sandra Tooley, Eric Howard and Andy Gibbs hold the respective current City Council positions up for election. Superward East is held by Debra Bell and At Large is held by Stacy Bush.
Superward West is the only vacant position. All three school board positions will begin Jan. 1, 2022, and run through Dec. 31, 2027.
A special election for school board District 1 will be held as well with qualifying set at $35. The position was formerly held by Liz Shumpard who stepped down early August. This is an unexpired term that will run through Dec. 31, 2025.
Hahira has three positions up for election, the mayor and city council districts 1 and 4. The mayor’s qualifying fee is $252 while the Hahira City Council qualifying fee is $180.
Bruce Cain is Hahira’s mayor and council districts 1 and 4 are held by Terry Benjamin and Mason Barfield respectively.
Remerton has three City Council positions up for election at a qualifying cost of $150. These positions are held by Jasen Tatum, Brandy Barnes and Jessica Pope.
Dasher also has three positions up for election, the mayor and city council posts 1 and 2. The mayor’s qualifying fee is $160 and the city council posts’ fees are $108.
G.R. Holton is Dasher’s mayor and council posts 1 and 2 are held by Jeff Guilliams and Donald Bryan respectively.
Lake Park has two City Council positions up for election currently held by Carl Taylor and Tom Barr. The qualifying fee for both is $54.
All mayor and city council positions will be held for four-year terms with elections occurring every two years.
Qualifying fees can be paid with cash, money order or check and must be done so between 8:30 a.m., Aug. 16, and 4:30 p.m., Aug. 20, in the Lowndes County Elections office, 2808 N. Oak St.
Election day will be the second Tuesday in November, Nov. 2, and early voting will start three weeks before then, Oct. 12.
QUALIFYING CANDIDATES
CITY OF VALDOSTA
VALDOSTA CITY COUNCIL
DISTRICT 2
Sandra J. Tooley (incumbent)
DISTRICT 4
Eric Howard (incumbent)
DISTRICT 6
Andrew Gibbs (incumbent)
VALDOSTA SCHOOL BOARD
DISTRICT 7 (Superward East)
Debra Bell (incumbent)
David A. Gilyard
Paul Leavy
DISTRICT 8 (Superward West)
Gregory L. Williams Jr.
Angela Storrings
Justin Crenshaw
DISTRICT 9 (At Large)
Tony Tong
Brittney Coons-Long
DISTRICT 1 (Special Election to fill Liz Shumphard's seat after resignation)
Valerie A. Ford
Tia T. Heard
Jerome Everett
CITY OF HAHIRA
MAYOR
Bruce Cain (incumbent)
Ander Dell Player
HAHIRA CITY COUNCIL
DISTRICT 1
Terry C. Benjamin (incumbent)
Louise H. White
DISTRICT 4
H. Mason Barfield (incumbent)
CITY OF REMERTON
CITY COUNCIL (three positions)
Jason L. Tatum (incumbent)
Brandy Barnes (incumbent)
Susan Bailey
CITY OF DASHER
MAYOR
Bill Hatfield
CITY COUNCIL
POST 1
Jeffrey Jonathan Guilliams (incumbent)
POST 2
Lori Copeland Alley
CITY OF LAKE PARK
CITY COUNCIL (two positions)
Thomas Barr (incumbent)
Ralph A. Romero
Oscar L. Griffith Jr.
Michelle Ina Lane
