Temperatures start to feel more fall-like

VALDOSTA — Following the city's light treatment at the hands of Hurricane Michael, Valdosta can look forward to lessening heat in the upcoming week, according to forecasters.
"The week's starting out hot," said Maggie Samhuel, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
Valdosta's daytime high was expected to hit 91 degrees, she said.
A cold front is expected to move through South Georgia Wednesday or Thursday, said Don Harrington, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Tallahassee, Fla., office.
"This front will not bring exceptionally cold air behind it," he said.
The front is expected to stall over South Georgia but isn't carrying a big load of moisture, Samhuel said.
South Georgia "will be somewhat less humid" than in recent days, she said.
High temperatures are expected to slide into the low 80s by week's end, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Lows should reach into the upper 50s.
Rainfall chances around Valdosta range from 20-30 percent all week.
Neither meteorologist foresaw much of a chance for widespread severe weather in South Georgia this week, though Samhuel said the weekend cold front would bring a better chance for "more active" weather.
The National Hurricane Center showed no storm activity in the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico Monday.
During the onslaught by Hurricane Michael last week, the weather service office in Tallahassee took steps to ensure the forecasts kept flowing, including sending its staff to other forecast centers such as Jacksonville, Fla., Harrington said.
The Tallahassee office, which oversees forecasting for the South Georgia area, has backups through the weather service offices in Jacksonville, Mobile, Ala., and Houston, Texas, he said.
At the Tallahassee office, which is on the fourth floor of a building at Florida State University, "we lowered the storm shutters and rode it out," Harrington said.
The center sustained no major damage, he said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
