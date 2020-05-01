VALDOSTA — The thought of thousands of teen-agers hitting the road with new driver’s licenses without taking a road test during a pandemic may sound scary, but state officials and a local driving instructor say they don’t anticipate much trouble.
On April 23, Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order waiving the usually-mandatory road test for teens who have a learner’s permit, meaning they can obtain their Class D intermediate driver’s license online as long as they have completed all other requirements, including driver education.
The applications for Class D licenses can be made online by teens who have held a learner’s permit for at least a year and a day.
Under normal circumstances, state law requires driver’s license applicants to pass both written tests and a road test, where the would-be driver gets behind the wheel with a state examiner in the passenger side for a live test of their skills and abilities.
With most Department of Driver Service offices closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor’s office and driving officials were “overwhelmed” with requests from parents to make some accommodation, said Shevonda Leslie, a driver services spokeswoman.
The order also requires 16-year-olds with learner’s permits to have parental permission and at least 40 hours of driving instruction, whether from an accredited driver’s education course, by parents or other responsible adults, virtual classes or some combination of the above.
Applicants who are 17 and have a learner’s permit must have parental permission, at least 40 hours behind the wheel and at least six hours of adult-supervised night driving.
The exemptions to the road test will be in place as long as Georgia is in a state of emergency, according to a statement from driver services. The written tests must still be taken in person and are available by appointment.
New drivers who get their licenses online can print out a temporary license on a home printer until they receive their regular license in the mail a couple of weeks later, Leslie said.
Steve Lankford, a driving instructor at Lowndes High School, said he isn’t particularly concerned about teens not taking the state road test as long as they have successfully completed a driver’s education course or, in the case of parents doing the teaching, if mom and dad have followed state guidelines.
“I know it’s hard for parents to give up sitting behind the wheel and, instead, sit in the passenger seat with no brakes, no control,” Lankford said.
“I sat back and thought about it,” he said. “Driver’s ed is a supplement to speed up the learning curve.”
Lankford said many students who never took driver’s ed drive to Lowndes High regularly “and they do a good job.”
He said he doesn’t think accident rates will go up as a result of the road test change.
Teens looking to get their license through the driver services website have to either upload documents proving they have completed driver’s ed or sufficient parental instruction, or electronically sign an affidavit swearing they have the training, she said.
Asked about the possibility that some teens without the needed training might lie on their online application, Leslie said it was “highly unlikely” that any learner’s permit holder wouldn’t get some form of driving instruction during the year and a day leading up to Class D license eligibility.
“Of course, there are always a few bad apples,” she said.
