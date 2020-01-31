Teens learn meaning of shopping online

VALDOSTA – Students from the Young Entrepreneurs Academy at the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce were introduced to Jessica Sharp, owner of Ink & Cotton, a local screen printing and embroidery shop.
Sharp shared need-to-know tips about setting up an online business, chamber officials said. She explained the pros and cons of e-commerce along with how her website has had an impact on the sales within her business.
“It is my pleasure to speak on behalf of my background and experiences in e-commerce to the YEA! students. Anything I can do to contribute to their success is worthwhile,” Sharp said.
As part of the YEA! program, students are introduced to all facets of the business world including, but not limited to, advertising, insurance, graphic design and web development.
During the course of the YEA! program, students will launch unique businesses, chamber officials said.
As a nonprofit organization, YEA! relies on the generosity of the community and of sponsors; people who identify with entrepreneurship and want to help pave the way for the future business leaders of tomorrow, chamber officials said.
“YEA! strengthens the community, and the community strengthens YEA!,” said Gayle Jagel, founder and chief executive officer of the Young Entrepreneurs Academy. “Our program managers and instructors seek out people in the business community to help students’ dreams become reality.”
During the course of the 26-week program, more than 30 local businesses become involved with YEA! at various levels. Students work in close cooperation with local business leaders, community leaders and educators who use their personal experiences to demonstrate how to transform their ideas into tangible businesses that create economic and social value.
For more information on the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, contact Betty Morgan at the chamber, (229) 247-8100 ext 234.
