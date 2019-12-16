VALDOSTA – A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for theft in connection with a car break-in Saturday near the 2500 block of Bemiss Road.
The Valdosta Police Department responded around 3:15 p.m. following reports of a person “illegally entering two commercial vans,” according to a police statement.
A witness gave a description of the person to officers who later found him in the area, authorities said.
According to reports, the teenager is a Valdosta resident.
Police recovered items stolen from the vans in the teen’s possession, reports state.
Due to his age, the Department of Juvenile Justice will handle the case, police said.
“We could not be more thankful to the witness in this case who immediately notified law enforcement and took note of everything she witnessed,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said. “Citizens looking out for one another is often the reason these cases get solved.”
