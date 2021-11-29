Teen suspect in Valdosta slaying surrenders

VALDOSTA — A suspect in the death of a Valdosta teenager turned himself in Sunday, police said Monday.
Kendrick Mitchell, 17, of Valdosta surrendered himself at the Lowndes County Jail, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
He was wanted in the Nov. 20 slaying of DaNedra Sessoms, 17, who died of a shooting, police said.
Around 5:10 a.m., Nov. 20, someone called E911 to report a shooting at the intersection of West Gordon Street and Lankford Drive, police said.
Officers found Sessoms in the road with gunshot wounds. Police and bystanders tried to provide first aid until medics arrived but she was pronounced dead on the scene.
A suspect known to Sessoms shot her and fled the scene in a vehicle, which he soon abandoned before fleeing on foot, police said.
Detectives obtained warrants for Mitchell on charges of felony murder, felony aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
