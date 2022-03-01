Teen suspect charged in car break-ins

VALDOSTA — A teenage suspect faces multiple counts of theft related to car break-ins, police said.
At 3:52 a.m. Monday, police headed to the 1600 block of Norman Drive after an E911 caller said he saw a suspect stealing other people’s belongings out of cars in a parking lot, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
A K9 unit searched for the suspect, who was located and taken into custody.
Officers recovered several items that were stolen during the incident and a handgun that had been reported stolen from inside of a vehicle earlier in the month of February, the statement said.
The offender — described as a 15-year-old Valdosta resident – was arrested and transported to the Regional Youth Detention Center where he was charged with five counts of felony theft by entering an auto; five counts of felony criminal attempt to commit theft by entering an auto; misdemeanor trespassing; misdemeanor prowling; possession of a firearm by a subject under age 18; felony theft by receiving stolen property (handgun), police said.
“We are thankful for the witness that contacted E911 and provided information that proved to be invaluable. Let us remind everyone to remove anything of value from your vehicle and lock the doors before leaving them unattended,” Police Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
