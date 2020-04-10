Teen shot in face in Lowndes County

VALDOSTA — A teenager has been life-flighted after being shot in the face Friday, and the Lowndes County sheriff said authorities are searching for a car that may have been involved.
An 18-year-old male was shot at about 2:30 p.m. at a boat ramp off the intersection of Val Tech Road and St. Augustine Road, Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
Paulk said authorities are on the look out for a white Ford Crown Victoria, possibly a former police car, with a blue stripe. Three African-American males may be inside, he said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.