Teen shot in face in Lowndes County

File art

VALDOSTA — A teenager has been life-flighted after being shot in the face Friday, and the Lowndes County sheriff said authorities are searching for a car that may have been involved.

An 18-year-old male was shot at about 2:30 p.m. at a boat ramp off the intersection of Val Tech Road and St. Augustine Road, Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.

Paulk said authorities are on the look out for a white Ford Crown Victoria, possibly a former police car, with a blue stripe. Three African-American males may be inside, he said.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.

React to this story:

0
1
1
18
13

Tags

Recommended for you