Teen injured in drive-by shooting

VALDOSTA — A drive-by shooting Sunday left a teenager hospitalized, police said.
At 7:45 p.m., police headed for the 900 block of McAfina Trail after E911 received calls about gunshots, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
They found evidence of a shooting but no victim; as they worked, South Georgia Medical Center reported a 16-year-old had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, the statement said.
The teen said an unknown vehicle had ridden through the area a couple of times, shooting at him and other people the second time around.
The teen is in stable condition, police said.
Anyone with information on the case should call the Bureau of Investigative Services, (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line, (229) 293-3091.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
