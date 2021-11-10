VALDOSTA – The teen group Valdosta Teens on a Mission recently hosted its first meeting.
The group is a combination of the teens of Young Black Leaders & Junior Teens, Shining Stars and is under the umbrella of Valdosta Moms on A Mission, organizers said in a statement.
The group conducted a presentation paying tribute to the late Carole Robertson, organizers said. Robertson and three other young girls were killed when a Birmingham church was bombed by members of the Ku Klux Klan Sept. 15, 1963. She was also a member of the organization, Jack and Jill of America.
The teens "held the meeting professionally with an official agenda, and call to order their peers to plan out their year of initiatives and activities as they are in the midst of becoming an official chartered chapter of Jack and Jill," organizers said.
Jack and Jill is a historical African American organization that involves mothers who have children from the age of 2-18. The organization was founded Jan. 24, 1938, by the late Marion Stubbs Thomas in Philadelphia.
At that time, 20 mothers came together to discuss creating an organization to provide social, cultural and educational opportunities for youth between the ages of 2-19. In 1946, 10 chapters were involved in the national restructuring process. The constitution and bylaws were drawn up, and the organization was incorporated under the laws of the state of Delaware, organizers said.
It is an organization that will require financial obligation, engagement and commitment, so only serious candidates should inquire, they said.
For more information, email Tangela Kimber at tangeladkimber@yahoo.com or call (770) 864-4030. For more information about Jack and Jill, visit www.jackandjillinc.org.
