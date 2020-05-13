Teen driver's license road tests reinstated

VALDOSTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has made a U-turn on the question of road tests for driver’s licenses.
On April 23, Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order waiving the usually-mandatory road test for teens who have a learner’s permit, meaning they could obtain their Class D intermediate driver’s license online as long as they had completed all other requirements, including driver education.
The decision was touted as making things easier on new drivers who wanted to maintain “social distancing” due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.
The applications for Class D licenses could be made online by teens who had held a learner’s permit for at least a year and a day, and temporary licenses could be printed out on a home printer.
Those were the rules until Tuesday.
Then, Kemp issued a new executive order stating people who got their driver’s licenses under the road-test waiver would have to take the test after all.
The new order says “The Department of Driver’ Services shall correct public guidance documents … to reflect that the on-the-road test was only temporarily suspended” by the previous order.
The drivers’ services department now must come up with a process to carry out road tests for people who have been granted their licenses without a test by Sept. 30.
Steve Lankford, a driving instructor at Lowndes High School, said in a previous interview he wasn’t overly concerned about the lack of a road test as long as applicants had successfully completed a driver’s education course or, in the case of parents doing the teaching, if mom and dad had followed state guidelines.
Wednesday, after Kemp reimposed road tests, Lankford said, “I think it’s going to make everybody feel better, knowing (new drivers) have been evaluated.”
"(The Department of Drivers Services) is complying with the governor’s orders," said Shevonda Leslie, a spokeswoman for the department.
Licenses that were issued without the road test under the governor's original order remain valid until Sep. 30, the deadline for taking the new road test to maintain the license, she said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.