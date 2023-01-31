NASHVILLE — A weekend crash in Berrien County took the life of a teenage boy.
Around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, state troopers were sent to a vehicle crash at the Paradise Public Fishing Area, according to a Georgia State Patrol statement.
A vehicle was heading northbound on Horsehead Loop with two boys, ages 15 and 16, riding on the outside.
Both fell from the vehicle; the 16-year-old suffered a fractured skull while the 15-year-old was run over, troopers said.
Both were taken to Tift Regional Medical Center, where the 15-year-old succumbed to his injuries, the GSP said.
The patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating. The names of the boys were not released.
