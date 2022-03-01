Teen charged with motor vehicle theft

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta teen was charged with motor vehicle theft Monday.
At 10:31 a.m., police responded to a store in the 400 block of South Fry Street after someone called E911 about his car being stolen while he was in the store, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Surveillance video resulted in a description of the offender. Officers found the suspect walking in the area; he fled on foot, but was caught, and the stolen vehicle was returned, police said.
While officers were woking on this case, another caller to E911 said his lawnmower had been stolen. The caller said he saw the offender — who was later identified as the same suspect in the car theft — take the lawnmower, which was recovered nearby.
The suspect, described as a 17-year-old Valdosta male, is charged with felony theft by taking (motor vehicle) and misdemeanor theft by taking (lawnmower), police said.
“These officers did a great job working together to catch this offender before he could leave the area. Make sure to lock your vehicle and remove the keys if you are leaving it unattended, even for a minute,” Police Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.