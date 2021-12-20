Teen charged in Valdosta school threats

VALDOSTA – A "prank" led to a 16-year-old being taken into custody Monday morning after spreading threats to a city school, Valdosta police reported.
The 16-year-old is charged with felony terroristic threats and was taken into custody, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement issued by Police Chief Leslie Manahan. The juvenile has been detained by the Department of Juvenile Justice and was transported to a Regional Youth Detention Center.
At 10:38 p.m., Dec. 13, a resident called 911 to report "she had read a post on Instagram, that involved threats towards Valdosta City Schools," police said.
Valdosta police officers responded to speak with the resident when they observed the threats.
"The threats alluded to a school shooting, as well as a bomb threat," police said.
The resident did not know who made the threats.
Valdosta police detectives worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigations to determine who was responsible for the threats. On Dec. 14, officials identified a 16-year-old student.
"The juvenile told detectives that he did not mean anything with the threats and it was just a prank," police said. Police shared the student's identity with Valdosta City Schools officials.
The teen was taken into custody at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20.
“We take any threats to our schools seriously. Our department worked closely with the Valdosta city school system and we activated several resources to ensure we had extra police officers on the campuses,” Manahan said in a statement.
