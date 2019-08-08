VALDOSTA — A 17-year-old was arrested after police investigated two separate theft from vehicle cases back in mid-July.
Isaiah Miles, 17, is charged with two felony counts of entering an auto to commit a theft, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Thursday. Miles was already in jail on other charges.
One theft happened at the 4000 block of Chadwick Drive, and the other was in the 3000 block of Green Hill Drive. Both victims told police an unknown subject had entered their vehicles and took property from them, the report states.
Officers collected evidence from the scenes and submitted it to the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory for analysis.
According to the report, criminalists from the crime lab identified Miles as a possible offender in the cases. Detectives obtained this information from the crime lab and began their investigation.
Detectives named Miles as the suspect in the two cases, the report states. On Aug. 6, detectives obtained arrest warrants on Miles.
“This is a great example of the teamwork from everyone in our department working together to hold offenders accountable for their actions," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said. "From the responding officers collecting evidence from the scenes, to the quick turn around from our criminalists at the crime lab, and the detectives piecing the information together to make an arrest, I am very proud of all of them.”
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
