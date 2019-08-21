Tech college names vice president

THOMASVILLE — Southern Regional Technical College President Jim Glass has appointed Leigh Wallace as the new executive vice president for Southern Regional Technical College. Wallace has worked for the college since 1997, beginning her career in higher education as a New Connections to Work instructor at the former Moultrie Technical College, college officials said.
Since that time, she served as a school to work coordinator, the director of admissions, the college’s registrar, and most recently, vice president for student affairs, college officials said.
“Technical education has always been important and will continue to be a lifeline for our communities,” Wallace said. “In nearly every aspect of life, there is an opportunity for a technical college student. From a person’s automobile, electricity, hair care, health care, air conditioning, bookkeeping and many other areas, the technical college graduate plays a role.
"Our mission is workforce development. SRTC wants to fill the employment needs in our area and I would encourage anyone to come visit our beautiful campuses, speak with our exceptional faculty, and work with our friendly staff to enroll in a program that leads to an exciting career.”
In her new role, Wallace will work closely with Glass to plan, organize, oversee and direct assigned functions that will fulfill the college’s major goals, objectives and mission.
