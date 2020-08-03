Tear gas found in Madison County shed

MADISON, Fla. — Authorities found and safely dealt with a canister of tear gas found at a home last week.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded July 27 to a home on north SR 53 in response to an old ammo can located in a shed on the property, according to a sheriff's office statement.
In an abundance of caution, the sheriff's office requested assistance from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office hazardous devices Team, which is equipped to safely inspect and remove hazardous items.
It appeared that the old military-style ammo had not been disturbed for many years.
A robot removed the ammo can from the shed and conducted an onsite X-ray. Upon further inspection, the ammo can was found to contain an extremely old canister of tear gas along with other materials possibly dating back 50 years, the statement said.
The contents of the ammo can were turned over to the custody of the LCSO hazardous devices team for safe and proper destruction.
“It is not uncommon for items such as these to be discovered after being stored away many years ago. I encourage the public to report suspicious or unknown items to law enforcement where they may be identified, removed and properly disposed of in a safe manner. I would like to personally thank our law enforcement partners from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and members of their hazardous devices team as well as personnel from Madison Fire Rescue for their assistance in this matter,” said Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
