VALDOSTA – It’s the start of a new era for Lowndes football as the Vikings wrapped up their first spring season under head coach Adam Carter with a spring scrimmage Friday.
The scrimmage featured the offense (Team White) having to rally from a 21-0 deficit against the defense (Team Crimson). Team White capped off the rally with a 10-point fourth quarter, including a go-ahead touchdown run from quarterback Tayt Snellgrove, to win 31-24.
With Carter being the third Vikings head coach in as many seasons, there have been some growing pains throughout spring practice.
“Well, I think any time you have a staff turnover and transition, that’s your challenge,” Carter said. “Just a new way of doing things, whether it’s offense, defense, weight room, or even how they turn their clothes in. Everything’s a new challenge every day, and it’s a new experience, a new opportunity to learn. So, the biggest challenge is just getting everybody on the same page as quickly as you can.”
The Vikings finished 5-6 last season and 1-3 in Region 1-7A for their first losing season since 1994.
Still, the Vikings return the bulk of their production from their 2022 squad. That includes incumbent starting quarterback Marvis Parrish and running back Jacarre’ Fleming, who combined for nearly 1300 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns.
However, it was the passing game that shined during the scrimmage.
Both Parrish and second-string quarterback Brooks Best, who returns to Lowndes after playing for Valwood last fall, had success in the passing game, with each passing for a touchdown.
“I knew were able to throw some balls and stretch the defense vertical a little bit,” Carter said on the quarterback play. “We were accurate on our short game stuff. It’s always good to have a competition. You got Tayt Snellgrove that’s right there, too. We got a three-way deal at practice where those kids are pushing each other every day.”
Parrish got Team White on the board late in the first quarter via a 47-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Aidan Sefa. It was just one of several big catches for Sefa, who was limited during the spring due to a sore shoulder according to Carter.
Carter had high praise for Sefa, believing his performance in the scrimmage will provide a big boost to both his and the offense’s confidence.
“Since I’ve been here in January, he’s worked his tail off,” Carter said. “He was dealing with a little sore shoulder deal, so it kicked him out for a couple of days. For him to come out and have the success he did is going to be for his confidence and for our offense’s confidence overall.”
Best kept the offense rolling in the second quarter as he found wide receiver Ethan Jackson for a 15-yard touchdown. However, a turnover on downs late in the half gave Team Crimson a 24-14 edge.
Fleming showed off his wheels early in the third quarter, bursting past the defense for a 57-yard house call to pull Team White within a field goal.
A big 28-yard catch by Sefa late in the third quarter led to a game-tying field goal in the fourth quarter as Snellgrove entered the game. Snellgrove then led Team White down the field for the go-ahead score as the Vikings’ ground game took over.
While the offense was in a rhythm throughout the scrimmage, Carter thought that the defense was out of sync at times.
“What we do defensively is just a lot different, and it’s been a difficult change for some while some have handled it better,” Carter said. “We got to play a lot better on defense. We gave up way too much. I felt like we were a little bit behind defensively, so we’ll fix it in the summertime. … Our biggest challenge as coaches is personnel and finding out where these kids can help us and where they’re comfortable and put them in a position to be successful. We’ll do that over the next couple of weeks, and we’ll get it fixed in the summer.”
Another area of concern for Carter was discipline. The Vikings were called for several penalties during the scrimmage, including a personal foul.
“Yeah, I think in the spring, you’re trying to get those little kinks out, and it’s a true game-like situation with refs and all those things,” Carter said. “When you’re in spring practice, you don’t necessarily have a ref calling every hold, and you may get away with a little bit of a false start at receiver in practice.”
Carter added: “We had a personal foul, and we’re not going to do that. That kid didn’t play anymore. It’s a discipline thing, but that’s also a part of the process. You [have] got to learn from your mistakes, and we’ll have some corrective behaviors going on. We’ll come back and get it fixed, and we’ll move on.”
The Vikings now turn their attention to the summer as they gear up for the upcoming season.
