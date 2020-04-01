Team Lean honors participants

VALDOSTA – The YMCA’s eight-week weight loss challenge Team Lean came to an end last month and awards were given to the top 10 “biggest losing” male, female and team participants.
Overall, participants lost 2,021 pounds, according to YMCA representatives.
Although the award ceremony was canceled, it was a successful eight weeks with a lot of community participation, they said.
Rose Nimmo, health and wellness director, posted an announcement video on Facebook to congratulate all the winners.
“It was great to see participants utilize our personal trainers, classes and complete the weekly challenges," Nimmo said. "This is my first year as the director and I feel so honored to work with the YMCA and host such an amazing event. Where we kick off a lifestyle change and help to continue their wellness journey.”
Team Lean is an eight-week program, open to the public, that features individual and group participants.Teams are typically four or five people.
During the eight weeks, participants attended weekly weigh-ins to keep track of their progress and were given tips to help keep them going, YMCA representatives said.
Specified workouts were provided by YMCA fitness coaches along with one-on-one work.
"This year, we utilized technology and posted their weight loss percentages weekly online at: Teamlean.com/association/valdosta-ymca/," representatives said.
Registration is already available for next year.
