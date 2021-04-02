VALDOSTA – People who started their weight loss journey with the YMCA’s Team Lean Challenge in January marked their successes March 25.
Team Lean has been a staple of the YMCA for years. The eight-week-long program is open to the public that allows for both individual and group participants.
“It was great to see participants utilize our personal trainers, fitness classes and complete the weekly challenges. It is a huge blessing to host such an incredible event, to witness participants progress so much in a short amount of time. Our mission is to build healthy and happy relationships with participants, so by the end of the eight weeks they understand that it is not over, we are just beginning,” said Rose Nimmo, YMCA health and wellness director.
Participants visited the YMCA for weekly weigh-ins and were given full use of YMCA facilities and classes.
Specified workouts were provided by YMCA fitness coaches along with one-on-one work.
“The program is two months long, and by the end of that time, participants will be accustomed to taking that time to exercise. They’ve learned to adjust their lifestyles and become consistent exercisers,” Larry Tobey, Valdosta YMCA chief executive officer, said.
The 2021 participants lost a total of 1,765 pounds, according to YMCA representatives.
The results:
Top Teams
Double XL 17.10%
Craig James 19.17%
Jimmy Guess 16.63%
Brandy James 16.04%
Jason Lee 15.67%
The Fluffy Five 11.29%
Jennifer Sherouse 15.94%
Lauren Mays 13.91%
Jodie Golden 9.86%
Heather Hamsley 8.77%
Carolyn Cooper 7.93%
SBS 10.77%
Stoney Gaskins 12.95%
Matt Wilder 12.71%
Brianna Backensto 12.39%
John Bonner 5.22%
Team CDK 10.08%
Damon Sefa 16.13%
Jody Mcswain 11.82%
Tobie Passmore 9.68%
Jim Trigg 9.22%
Sylvia Johnson 4.70%
Valdostahomesales.com 8.65%
Wesley Heruska 11.55%
Amanda Sanderson 8.80%
John Ledwitch 8.32%
Rob McGhin 5.05%
Hell on Wheels 8.16%
Stacy Denmark 15.76%
Andrew Denmark 11.42%
Trisha Lafferty 6.84%
Norma Blanton 3.34%
Emily Bryant 3.04%
Blondes and Biceps 8.04%
Carolina Moore 9.99%
Stephen Moore 9.24%
Kelsey Peck 9.13%
Jamie Davis 5.37%
ACC
Richard Gill 10.43%
Patrick Paige 7.37%
Rick Shiver 6.24%
Bart Bosch 5.87%
Jay Cooper 4.76%
Top Males
John Williams 22.08%
Nathan Faircloth 18.01%
Matt Faircloth 13.54%
Justin Henderson 11.90%
William Hurley 11.84%
Jonathan Dickey 9.60%
Jawisky Young 9.29%
Richard Chaney 8.02%
Top Females
Lindsay Faircloth 14.84%
Jenele Davis 12.98%
Susan Nimmo 11.42%
Diane Carter 11.32%
Cheryl Powell 10.27%
Celine Gladwin 10.10%
Danielle Studstill 9.77%
Bennie Wright 8.88%
Registration is already underway for next year’s challenge.
