VALDOSTA – It has been almost one year since the pandemic hit schools, leaving teachers, students and parents to adapt to a new educational life.
For teachers, it has been an uphill battle and Lowndes High School wanted to give teachers a chance to focus on themselves while still helping students in need during its first “Health, Wellness and Kindness In-Service Day” this week.
“Teachers can't help students if they can't help themselves,” said Dr. Monica Dyess, LHS media specialist.
She said even teachers who may be unable to participate in-person were given the option for virtual sessions.
As with a traditional in-service day, educators could reach out to students and parents but this one had an added schedule of events from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Wellness activities included everything from a Q&A on COVID-19 with Dr. Brian Dawson, South Georgia Medical Center senior vice president and chief medical officer, to jazzercise.
Kindness activities included several donation options, ranging from canned food to blood donations, and just simply meeting and greeting fellow teachers.
Teachers could also teach fellow teachers.
James Van Hook, culinary instructor, taught a cooking class, geared toward at-home meal prep to make teachers' home lives a bit easier.
Noting that diet affects a person's wellbeing, Van Hook led a class through knife skills and general meal preparation.
Lindsey Stone, a first-year agriculture education teacher, added a bit of food to her plant therapy class, having teachers plant tomato and bell pepper seeds inside the school's greenhouse.
“This year especially teachers have really struggled,” Stone said.
She said designating a day when teachers can focus on themselves and enjoy things they may not normally do has been beneficial.
“Planting edible plants gives you something to do with your hands and brings something home you can eat,” Stone said.
Stone has not been immune to the crisis, sharing the time she's had to spend away from students has been the most difficult.
“You have to keep your head up and stick together and remember we are in the profession for the children,” Stone said.
Daisy Taylor and Lynnea Copeland are Lowndes art teachers who are normally accustomed to close contact and sharing supplies but the pandemic disrupted those practices.
They shared their artistic skills with fellow teachers Tuesday, allowing each to create a unique stamp.
“Mental health is so important during these times because teaching is one of those professions you don't leave when you're home for the day,” Taylor said.
