VALDOSTA – Hundreds of South Georgia teachers were honored this past week for their continuous contributions in education and the shaping of young minds.
The North Valdosta Rotary Club hosted the Teacher’s Appreciation Dinner for what Danny Broyles, Georgia Rotary 6920 assistant government elect, said was absolutely necessary given all they’ve been through in the past two years.
He said teachers needed this appreciation event, to get a “shot of adrenaline” for all they’ve done for the students in the Valdosta City and Lowndes County school systems.
Emmy Award-winning speaker Mark Scharenbroich provided that encouragement.
The North Valdosta Rotary Club wanted him for the 2021 Teacher Appreciation Dinner but it was canceled due to the pandemic.
Broyles said no momentum was lost even though there was a longer wait between Scharenbroich’s arrival. The acclaimed speaker took over the room as he shared experiences about the people who shaped his upbringing, namely Mr. Radovich.
Mr. Radovich was a teacher from Scharenbroich’s youth and one he never thought would have had as much impact as he did, save the fact that young Scharenbroich thought he was “nuts.”
But Scharenbroich regaled one interaction with him, a time when Mr. Radovich asked Scharenbroich, “How was your day?”
The 16-year-old Scharenbroich responded with “fine.” Scharenbroich said Mr. Radovich seemed appalled by the response and asked young Scharenbroich to ask the question back.
Mr. Radovich, according to Scharenbroich, said he looks in his mirror every day to tell himself that today is a great day.
It was a lesson of speaking what you want into existence but also keeping yourself in the mindset of living your day to the fullest. It was a lesson that stuck with Scharenbroich.
“(Now) when people ask me how I’m doing, I always say great,” he said. “At first it was because I was intimidated but now (I do it) because I understand.”
Scharenbroich said not every day is a great day, especially given the pandemic and the amount of deaths occurring each day, but he finds himself grateful on those sad days when he finds a silver lining.
The community expressed gratitude for its teachers but the North Valdosta Rotary Club backed its words with actions in the gifts given to teachers.
Each of the 23 teachers of the year received $250 cash, a $250 Steel’s Jewelry certificate and a $150 gift bag from Chicken Salad Chick.
The system-wide teachers of the year received another $500 Steel’s Jewelry certificate, $500 cash, a one-year YMCA gym membership and a gift basket from WB&T Wealth Management.
Ryan Dixon, a Pine Grove Middle School counselor and Lowndes County Schools’ teacher of the year, said he was grateful to receive so many gifts.
Dixon was inspired to go into education by his parents, one a psychologist and the other a school nurse, taking a mental health angle in his journey.
He said seeing them work taught him the value of service and his work with youth has taught him that education is the best place to make the best impact on their mental health.
It’s these values that led him to becoming a system teacher of the year, an honor he considers incredible.
But he added the North Valdosta Rotary Club’s initiative to make sure all teachers are honored is even more incredible.
“As hard as it is right now, it’s just a nice feeling to know there’s somebody looking out for us, seeing we’re working our best and giving our best,” he said. “It was just an amazing event.”
The event included more master sponsors than any year prior — six to be exact — and more money than ever was acquired and used to give back to the teachers.
The amount of volunteers was stacked as well, including the Lowndes County baseball team, the Valdosta State University soccer team, Crossroads Baptist Church, etc.
